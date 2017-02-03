Police in Grande Prairie searching for suspect after shoplifter pulls knife

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a grocery store robbery earlier this week.

On February 1st at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint of a man brandishing a knife at a South side grocery store. The man was observed shoplifting groceries, and pulled a knife threatening a store employee after he was confronted in the store’s parking lot. Luckily, the employee wasn’t injured, and the suspect dropped the stolen items and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as: Possibly aboriginal, standing 6’1” tall, with brown eyes, shoulder length black hair, and a moustache. The man also had a thin nose, scarring on his face, and was wearing a blue and black Chicago Cubs ball cap, a black jacket, and jeans.

If you have any information, which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS).