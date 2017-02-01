Peace Region sees increase in population numbers for 2016

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Stats has released the most recent population statistics for British Columbia and Northeast B.C. continues to see a climb.

Overall, population saw an increase of 0.4% in the Peace Region area.

Chetwynd saw a population of 2,877 in 2016 and had the highest percentage increase in the Peace Region (+4.7%) in 2015/2016, up from 2,748 in 2015.

The District of Taylor saw a population of 1,544 in 2016 and had the second highest percent increase (+2.0%) in 2015/2016.

Fort St. John saw a population of 22,618 in 2016 and had an increase of 1.8% in 2015/2016. In 2015, population numbers sat at 22,214.

Dawson Creek was one of the areas that saw a decline in population. In 2016, they had a population number of 12,115 (-1.7%). In 2015, population numbers were sitting at 12,320.

The Northern Rockies Municipality also saw a decrease in 2015/2016 (-0.3%). Population numbers sat at 5,384 in 2016 and 5,402 in 2015.

Overall numbers for the Peace Region were at 66,504 in 2016 and 66,266 in 2015.

When it comes to a provincial level, BC Stats says that population was at an estimated 4,751,612 as of July 1, 2016. The population grew by 1.2% between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016. This is an increase of approximately 59,000 people.

The full numbers from 2011-2016 are below for the Peace River Region including percentage increases and estimated numbers per year.