Peace Gallery North hosting “My Canada” exhibit in February

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Gallery has a new exhibit coming to town in the next couple of days to celebrate the 150th birthday of Canada.

“My Canada” will open this Friday at 5:00 pm. The evening will go until 7:00 pm.

The exhibit will be on display from February 3rd to February 25th.

Alan White, Gallery Coordinator estimates that there are close to 20 displays from local Peace Region artists. There will be many different mediums of art, including: water colours, ceramics, and there will be a moose sculpture that apparently weighs close to 400 lbs and is 9 feet tall. Artists the medium they want to create.

The artists are asked to show in their medium “what Canada means to them”.

For more information, visit: http://npcc.bc.ca/peace-gallery-north