Oscars Kings still undefeated in Rec. League action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Team Oscars Kings is still undefeated two third of the way through the second half of the Fort St. John Men’s Recreation Hockey League season.

The Oscars Kings have gone 8-0-2 since the second half of the season started up on January 2nd. The team has however had their winning streak snapped, tying Big Horn 3-3 on January 22nd, and Jiffy Lube 8-8 on the 18th. MRC Global and the HFRN Puckhunters are in 2nd and 3rd place respectively, both with 6-4-0 records to round out the top three teams on the A Side.

In B Side action, the Fraction Falcons are also undefeated, going 9-0-1 since the Christmas Break. The Falcons had their winning streak snapped by Viper on January 23rd in a 7-7 draw.

The second half of the season is going until February 16th, at which point playoffs will start.