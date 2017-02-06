Northern Strikers bring back hardware from FC Memorial Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers were in Edmonton this past weekend, taking part in the FC Memorial Cup tournament.

The U10 Boys team came home with a gold medal, after going undefeated this past weekend. The boys beat Blue Quill 5-3 in Game #1, McLeod 5-2 in Game #2, and tied the Xtreme FC Spartans 3-3 in their third game to take the gold medal on aggregate.

The U12 Girls brought home the Gold as well, playing in Pool C. The girls won all three games against McLeod (7-2), the Spruce Grove Strikers (6-1), and COCL Valor (8-5) to take 1st place.

The U14 Girls lost their first game, with Madison Holloway scoring the only goal. The U14 girls bounced back to win their second game. Julie Bonekamp scored two goals, Bella Ziebart scored a single, and Holloway got her first hat trick of the season. The team’s third game for the bronze was lost in a shootout.

The U16 Girls struck Gold in Pool A, winning all three games as well in their Pool. After ebating CNS Bardelona 8-3 and the Sting Sao Paolo 7-3, the U16 girls played the St. Albert Impact in the final, finishing with a 4-2 win in their final game.

The U16 Boys meanwhile played to a 4th spot finish in their Pool A. After losing to Xtreme FC 8-3 in Game #1 and the Grande Prairie Wolves 5-1 in their second game, the Strikers came back to beat Xtreme FC 7-6 in Game #3.

The U18 Girls also scored big to bring home another gold medal. Winning against Vegreville and Spruce Grove in their first two games, the U18 Northern Strikers beat Yellowbird 3-1 in the final for the gold medal.

Though they’re based in Grande Prairie, five Fort St. John boys competed with the Grande Prairie U18 Boys Wolves over the weekend. The Wolves only allowed one goal all weekend, blanking McLeod 5-0, St. Albert 5-0, and beating Baturyn Banter 6-1 to also earn a gold medal.