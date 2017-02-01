Multiple charges laid against two suspects after investigation in Alberta and B.C.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – On January 30th, Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit members alongside the General Investigation Unit and Police Dog Services were doing an ongoing investigation into a man suspected of multiple vehicle thefts in the Grande Prairie area.

The man was known to police and had a documented history of fleeing during attempted arrests by police.

During the ongoing investigation, members conducted surveillance on 2 suspects which lead police into B.C. Once the suspects returned to Alberta, police arrested a man and a woman at a gas station in Beaverlodge.

The following charges have come from the investigation.

Jake Andrew Snow, 26, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (5 counts)

Theft of Truck Over $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Less Than $5,000

Possession of Break In Instruments

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle

Resist Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jessica Louise Zatko, 19, of High Prairie has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (2 counts)

Possession of Break In Instruments

Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle

Possession of a Controlled Substance

The Grande Prairie RCMP thanked Dawson Creek RCMP for assisting them in the investigation which helped lead to a safe arrest of the suspects.