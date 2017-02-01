Investigators at scene of a workplace fatality in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP and labour investigators are at the scene of a fatal workplace incident that occurred earlier today.

This morning at approximately 10:40 a.m. emergency services and police responded to a report of an injured man at an outdoor work place in the area of 94 Ave and Park Rd. When police arrived, emergency medical responders advised them that the man had died.

The initial investigation indicates that a load of lumber fell off of a trailer and crushed a 30 year old man. Investigators from the RCMP and the Worker’s Compensation Board of Alberta continue to investigate. No other information is being released while labour investigators continue to look into the cause the incident.