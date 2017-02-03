Huskies hit the road after bye last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are back on the ice tonight for their first game in nearly two weeks.

The Huskies will be heading to Dawson Creek to take on the Jr. Canucks at the Memorial Arena.

The Huskies are 2-1-1 against Dawson Creek this season, most recently losing 5-4 at the Memorial Arena on January 7th thanks to a buzzer-beater by Wesley Shipton less than a second before the end of the third.

The puck drops tonight at 8:00, and tonight’s game can be watched live on the Huskies’ Ustream page. The Huskies will also be on the road on Saturday night for a game against the Fairview Flyers. That game begins at 8:30. The Huskies’ Ustream page can be found here: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/huskies-hockey.