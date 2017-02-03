Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and Canadian currency in Search Warrant

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – On January 26, the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Grande Prairie General Investigation Section and Grande Prairie General Duty members, executed a search warrant on a residence in the city.

The warrant ended up with police finding Canadian currency as well as drugs. Police say 3 people were taken into custody.

Tammy Collins, 39, and Dylan Stratton, 23, of Grande Prairie, Alberta have been charged with:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of methamphetamine (CDSA)

Possession of marijuana (CDSA)

Possession of property obtained by crime under the Criminal Code

Scott Kesslar, 28, of Grande Prairie, Alberta has been charged with:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking (CDSA)

Possession of property obtained by crime under the Criminal Code

All 3 have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on March 15, 2017.

If you have any information, which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).