Fort Nelson – Northern Rockies Regional Municipality announces Budget Deliberations

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Fort Nelson – Northern Rockies Municipality held a special meeting on February 1st to look at operations and services in preparation of the NRRM 2017 Annual Budget.

In a release, Council says they believe it is necessary to review situations regarding taxation levy’s.

“Council has deemed it prudent to review various scenarios relating to impacts in the taxation levy and determine areas where savings might be made by reducing services, expenditures, and capital and operating costs.”

Council reported the following resolutions from the meeting:

STREEPER/SOLES that Regional Council’s Annual Stipend be reduced to the 2014 level that is $40,000 for Mayor and $20,000 for Council.

CARRIED UNANIMOUSLY

STREEPER/SOLES that Mayor Streeper will no longer submit claims for accommodation expenses while staying in Vancouver when travelling on municipal business.

CARRIED UNANIMOUSLY

GERWING/ANDREWS that Regional Council’s travel per diem be reduced from $100 to $60 per day when travelling on municipal business and further that when meals are offered at conferences/events, those amounts will be deducted from the total.

CARRIED UNANIMOUSLY

Another item that came out of the meeting was the items they plan to review and consider for cost savings in 2017.

Closing the Recreation Centre for 2 days a week Closing Recreation Centre on all statutory holidays Council Stipend reduction to 2014 levels which = $40,000 for Mayor and $20,000 for Council (Reduction from $44,000 and $22,500) Discontinued maintenance of Muskwa Heights Park and/or other Parks Discontinuation of high cost special events; (Canada Day, Spookerama, etc.) Discontinuation of meals at Council meetings Review of Council’s Legislative Budget, including Council Travel and Portfolios, for potential costs savings Review non-mandatory Staff Training and Development Budget A comprehensive list is being prepared of other potential service and cost savings reductions

*For every $100,000 in budget cost reductions, the average NRRM homeowner will save approximately $3.

Council also says they would like to hear opinions from the public, if you would like to comment, send your message to: admin@northernrockies.ca. You can also drop off your comments at the Municipal Office located at 5319 50thAvenue South.