The Fort St. John Senior Flyers are back on the ice tonight, for Game #2 of their best-of-seven playoff series against the Dawson Creek Sr. Canucks.

The Flyers hosted the Senior Canucks on Tuesday night at the North Peace Arena for Game 1 of the NPHL West Division semi-finals, which they won 5-4.

The puck drops at the Dawson Creek Memorial Arena tonight at 8:30. The series returns to the North Peace Arena for Game #3 on Saturday night.