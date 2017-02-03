Flyers fall to Sr. Canucks in Game 2

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The first round of the NPHL West Division semi-final playoff series between the Fort St. John Flyers and the Dawson Creek Sr. Canucks will be going to at least five games.

At the Memorial Arena last night, the Sr. Canucks drew first blood almost halfway through the first period. With 1:28 left in the first, Jake Ebner tied things up for the Flyers, assisted by Josh Bruha and Brennan Giroux.

Five minutes into the second, it was Fort St. John that took the lead courtesy of a goal by Joey Massingham on a feed from Adam Horst and Daylen Pearson. Things were looking good until Dawson Creek tied things up just before the 10 minute mark. Travis McLean stopped 10 shots on the Fort St. John net, and it was all tied up at two apiece going into the second intermission.

In the third, Rick Cleaver once again gave Fort St. John the lead just past the five minute mark, assisted by Horst and Massingham. Three and a half minutes later, and it was once again a tie game courtesy of a Dawson Creek goal by Mike Lalonde. Then with 4:28 left to play, Jeff Taylor scored a hat-trick to once again give the Sr. C’s the lead. The Flyers ran into a bit of penalty trouble in the period, seeing all three penalties called against them, including a 10 minute Misconduct against Bruha. Though head coach Andrew Leriger pulled McLean from net in the last minute, the Flyers couldn’t find the back of the net, and Dawson Creek won the match 4-3 to tie the best-of-seven series at one.

The Flyers are back on home ice on Saturday night at the North Peace Arena for Game #3. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.