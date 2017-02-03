Fireplace Sessions Volume 1 takes place this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you are looking for a nice, relaxing evening this coming weekend, you might want to check out Fireplace Sessions Volume 1 taking place on Saturday night.

The evening will feature local musicians featuring:

Airik Clark

Lorissa Scriven

Mat Savard

Adam Winn & Friends

Madi Cornet-Cooper

The event will take place from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Evangel Chapel (101 Avenue, Fort Saint John). There will be no alcohol on site but Whole Wheat and Honey will be serving coffee and tea as well as snacks.

Tickets are available at Whole Wheat and Honey. The costs are $10 at Whole Wheat and Honey and $15 at the door. If you would like to buy tickets via online, contact Russell Eggleston at russell@soundintown.com.