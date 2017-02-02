Figure skaters manage big placements at Regionals in Williams Lake

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. – The Fort St. John Figure skating Club came home from an impressive medal haul at Regionals in Williams Lake a week and a half ago.

Kirstyn Beech had an impressive weekend, placing 2nd in both the Gold Women and Gold Interpretive skates. Beech also placed first in the Gold Elements competition. Emma Stevens skated to 5th in her Star 6 skate, and 4th places finishes in both the Silver Interpretive and Elements 6 programs.

Haley Patterson only managed an 8th place finish in the Star 5 Quad Threat, but bounced back to 4th in the Star 5 13 & Over , and a Bronze Report for her Intro Interpretive skate. Samantha Jenkins placed 11th in the Star 4 13&O skate, but like Patterson regrouped and nailed her Intro Interpretive and Elements 3 skates, notching Silver and Gold Reports respectively.

Emma Eggiman and Emma Shipalesky both competed in the Star 5 U13, Intro Interpretive, and Star 5 Quad Threat skates, coming in 2nd and 9th place respectively in the Star 5 U13. Eggiman earned a Gold Report in the interpretive, with Shipalesky placing right behind her with a Silver Report. The two also placed 2nd and 7th in the Quad Threat.

Sophie Stevens got arguably the best places of the club’s skaters, finishing 1st in all three skates she competed in.

Shaye Peebles earned a Gold Report in the Star 3, a Silver Report in the Pre Intro Interpretive, and a 1st place finish in the Star 3 Quad Threat.

Jasmine Whitford earned a Bronze Report in both the Star 3 and Elements 3 skates, and a Silver Report in the Pre Intro Interpretive.

Olivia Desor got a Silver Report for her Star 2 Quad Threat, as did Peyton Elliott and Kenzi Steiner. Madeline Perrett and Katelynn Hardy got a Bronze Reports in that same event, while Madyn Peebles got a Gold Report.