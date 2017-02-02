Energy Services B.C. merges with the ICBA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Energy Services BC has announced that it has merged with the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of B.C.

The merger between the two organizations took effect on February 1st. ESBC has a long history in Northeastern BC. The non-profit organization evolved from the former Northern Society of Oilfield Contractors and Service Firms.

The ICBA has been the voice of B.C.’s construction industry for over 40 years, and is the oldest open shop organization in Canada. The Association is also the largest sponsor of construction apprentices in B.C.

Energy Services BC’s Executive Director Art Jarvis will transition into becoming an ICBA representative, and will continue to liaise with membership out of the current ESBC office. The ICBA will also be sourcing office space in Fort St. John and building out business plans in 2017 to allow us to be fully operational in 2018.

“Over the last several years, ESBC has been looking at ways to extend the influence and increase the profile of companies driving the oil and gas sector in our region,” said Art Jarvis, Executive Director of ESBC. “This is going to be a very powerful partnership and we are looking forward to be joining the voice of BC’s construction industry.”

The ICBA also says it will also transition two current ESBC Board members onto the ICBA Board, to ensure the needs of the North East remain a top priority.

“By working together in one organization, the issues that are important to businesses in the North East will get more attention across the province and the case for jobs and investment in the region will be stronger,” said Chris Gardner, president, ICBA. “The voice of the construction sector is much stronger with the ESBC as part of the ICBA.”

The ICBA opened its first regional office in Prince George on year ago.