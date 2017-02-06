December’s Site C employment statistics released by BC Hydro

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Last Friday, BC Hydro released the employment statistics for the Site C dam construction project during the final month of 2016.

December saw a decent sized jump in the number of people working on the 1,100 megawatt dam, jumping by 120 to a total of 1,916 compared to November 2016. The number of Construction and Non-Construction Contractors jumped by 149 to a total of 1,531, 1,250 or 82 percent of whom were B.C. residents. The percentage of B.C. residents both in the Contractor category, and overall on the project, stayed the same compared to the prior month at 82 percent, with 114 additional B.C. residents employed as contractors compared to last November. Though there were 13 fewer Engineers and Project Team members from B.C., the number of employees in that category dropped month to month from 414 to 385.

There was an increase in the number of Peace River Regional District residents employed as contractors compared to the previous month, up from 648 to 690. However, the proportion of PRRD resident contractors fell for the third straight month. Forty-five percent of the Construction and Non-Construction Contractors hailed from the B.C. Peace Region, a two percent decrease compared to November.

BC Hydro also said in their statistics that there were 187 Aboriginal employees working as Contractors in December. That number was provided according to Hydro by contractors that have a contractual requirement to report on Aboriginal inclusion in their workforce. In a release, Hydro added that employees voluntarily self-declare their Aboriginal status to their employer, and that therefore the number of Aboriginal employees may be higher than reported.