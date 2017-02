FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the 2017 Crystal Cup officially closes in one week’s time.

The tournament is being held February 17th – 19th on Charlie Lake. Aside from the actual tournament itself a number of other things will be going on including various children’s events all day on the 18th, live music Friday and Saturday night, a pancake breakfast Saturday morning, and toboggan hills on site.

For more information, visit http://www.thecrystalcup.ca/.