City hosting public sports and activities programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has got a number of upcoming sports and recreation activities planned at its facilities this month.

The City is hosting drop-in pickleball every Tuesday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Kids Arena Fieldhouse. Pickleball is essentially a mix between tennis and ping pong. The game is played with teams of two on a small court. Players rally the ball over a low net, and try to score points.

The City is also putting on private skating lessons for those that want to learn to glide on ice before the end of winter. Lessons are available for all ages and abilities. Book your 30 minute lesson sets by calling 250-785-4592. The lessons take place on Friday afternoons from 3:30pm – 5:30pm or on Saturday Mornings between 8:00am – 10:00am.

If you want to get your little one learning to skate, Boots to Blades is the perfect program for toddlers and children. This program is instructor-based and features on-ice games, activities, and interaction. All parents/guardians must go on the ice with the children and helmets are mandatory. Boots to Blades is open for kids aged 2 – 5 every Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Registration for Spring Break lessons will open at 9:00am on Monday, February 20. These lessons will run five days a week for two weeks, Monday to Friday, during spring break. Registration will be available in person, over the phone, and online.

For a full list of recreation programs, visit www.fortstjohn.ca.