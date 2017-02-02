City asks residents to avoid Centennial Park until High on Ice opening ceremony next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the 2017 High on Ice Winter Festival taking place in just over a week’s time, the City of Fort St. John is asking residents to avoid Centennial Park, and to plan for extra time if heading to the North Peace Leisure Pool.

The festival runs February 10th through 12th, with most of the festivities taking place in Centennial Park. As the City prepares for the event, it is asking the public to stay out of the park, and particularly to not disturb the ice slides that carvers will be building in the next few days, until the opening ceremonies next Friday afternoon.

The City also says that the North Peace Leisure Pool parking lot main entrance off of 100th Street is currently blocked, and will remain closed throughout the weekend. In order to get to the pool parking lot, motorists can use the back access on 96th Ave., or park behind the Curling Club and the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, visit http://www.fortstjohn.ca/ice or call Recreation Programmer Marissa Jordan at 250-794-3262.