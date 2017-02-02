Car Seat Clinics being held in Fort St. John this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you would like to learn more about how to properly install a car seat in your car, then events taking place this weekend will be of interest to you.

This Saturday from 12:00 to 4:00 pm, The Fort St. John RCMP alongside The Fort St. John Car Seat Clinic, The Fort St. John Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service, will be holding a free information session to help ensure children’s safety when it comes to car seats at the Fort St. John Fire Department.

The car seat information clinic is a drive-in event where you are welcome to ask questions about: proper installation, questions regarding weight restrictions, Rear facing, Front Facing, Booster and seat belt readiness, common violations under the motor vehicle act. If you have expired or damaged car seats, you can stop by to drop them off.

All those attending will receive free emergency information stickers to place on car seats to assist first responders in the event of a collision.

The Fort St. John Car Seat Clinic is also hosting their regular car seat clinic that day. This car seat clinic runs from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm and is by appointment only. The clinic is also held at the Fire Hall.

This clinic will help you learn how to install your car seat during a 45 minute session. There are currently only 3 time slots left for this clinic. To register for your appointment and to get more information, visit: https://fsjcarseatclinic.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php

If you do register, they ask that you bring the car seat(s) already installed as well as infant seat bases if needed. They also ask that you bring your vehicle and car seat manuals.