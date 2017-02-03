Bantam Flyers seeking to bounce back on home ice this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Metalic Bantam Flyers will be looking to bounce back after last weekend’s road trip to the Edmonton area.

The Bantam Flyers are currently in 3rd spot in their division of the Edmonton Rural Bantam Hockey League. The team lost both games against the Sturgeon Sting and the Strathcona Warriors last weekend, but will be back performing on home ice this weekend.

The Flyers will host the Leduc Roughnecks at the Pomeroy Sports Centre on Saturday at 4:15 p.m., and at the North Peace Arena at 10:00 a.m.