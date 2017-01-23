Zimmer endorses local BC Liberal candidates Dan Davies and MLA Mike Bernier

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer has officially endorsed candidates for both Peace Region ridings in the upcoming provincial election.

At an event on Sunday, Zimmer officially threw his support behind Peace River North candidate Dan Davies and Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier. Both Davies and Bernier are running in their respective ridings for the BC Liberal Party.

“I endorse Dan and Mike today because it such an important time in our province’s history, especially with the resource sector just about getting off the ground, the LNG sector specifically and with our softwood being at risk, we need a pro-resource government in Victoria,” said Zimmer. “I came and offered my support to Dan and Mike because I see our province at such a risk if the other party gets in.”

Both Bernier and Davies spoke of the importance of working together as a team, as it will be critical for the entire region. “We have a much stronger voice in government if the whole peace region is united and sitting at the table in Victoria,” Davies said.

The three talked extensively on the resource sector and how the province needs a governments that best understands the sector and how to responsibly develop resources. “We are at such a pivotal time with LNG sector for the next couple years; it’s just getting off the ground and if we were to get an anti-resource party in, all bets are off,” warned Zimmer. “Leaders lead and I trust that Dan and Mike will do that for us.”

Zimmer spoke of his history working with Davies in the construction industry. He also spoke of his relationship with Bernier when he served both as Mayor of Dawson Creek and now as an MLA. When Davies was asked about other candidates running he stated, “My focus is on the needs and concerns of residents in Peace River North: jobs and growing the economy. This election is about who can best deliver results for North Peace families, communities, and businesses – my years of experience as a councillor, a father, teacher, and energy industry worker will equip me to do exactly that.”

The provincial election is taking place on May 9th.