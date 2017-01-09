Young Fort St. John boy in need of new wheels

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local boy battling a serious disease is in need of a new set of wheels to get around.

Colban McLeod is only 6 and about a year and a half ago, Colban was diagnosed with Anti-NDMA Encephalitis. Anti-NMDA Receptor Encephalitis is a disease occurring when antibodies produced by the body’s own immune system attack NMDA receptors in the brain.

But recently, it has been a struggle to be able to get him around, especially to very important medical appointments.

7 months ago, a vehicle hit the van that was being used to transport Colban, in their own driveway. The driver had been on a cell phone allegedly texting and speeding.

ICBC chose to write off the vehicle. The payout of the write off was $2400, not enough to get the van replaced very easily.

Also damaged in the accident was Colban’s personal wheels. Colban uses a special stroller that helps to be able to move him around and to be included in normal, everyday activities such as grocery shopping. The family is having trouble getting ICBC to replace the stroller that was damaged in the collision. A new stroller, just a base model goes for around $5000. ICBC has asked for a receipt for the stroller but the family is having a hard time obtaining a receipt from where the stroller was purchased as there has been a lack of communication.

Colban is currently in the hospital as his condition has gotten worse.

The community of Fort St. John is hoping to come together to help Colban and his family replace the van and stroller that Colban needs.

Fort City Chrysler has set up an account at the dealership to help raise money towards a van. The cost for the new van will be $10,000. You can make a donation by simply walking into the dealership and anyone that does make a donation will receive a receipt.

Shannen Weaver, who helped spearhead the efforts, is doing sketches to help raise money for the cause. She is selling sketches for $200 each and sold her first one recently. So far, Fort City Chrysler has also made a donation.

A student at North Peace Secondary School has also set up a bake sale that will take place from January 11th to the 20th to help raise the funds. The public is not allowed to attend the bake sale because of school policy but can donate baked goods with a list of ingredients or can donate cash instead.

A silent auction is also being discussed.

There is a Facebook group that has all the information and updates on Colban’s situation. You can visit it at: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=colban%27s%20new%20wheels!!!