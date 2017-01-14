Worker Accomodation at Site C hit with Gastrointestinal outbreak

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has confirmed nine workers at the Site C project have been affected by a gastrointestinal infection.

B.C. Hydro released information to Global B.C. Saturday. The report states that nine workers have been taken off their shifts and will not return to work until they are cleared by doctors.

Global B.C. also says First Nations communities in the area and Northern Health have been notified.

Hydro says workers cleaning staff are working to clean all common touch surfaces in the worker accommodation. Approximately 700 workers are staying at the Atco work camp.

As more information is released, we will update this story.

Read more about this from Global B.C. – Gastrointestinal virus outbreak reported at Site C worker camp