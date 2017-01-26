Work on Peace Region roads affected from summer floods continues to progress

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Work is picking up to fix roads that were damaged by the floods last year in the Peace Region.

MLA for Peace River South, Mike Bernier announced on behalf of Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone that Rolla Road (also known as Snake Pit Road) as well as 8th Street in Dawson Creek are continuing to be repaired.

“Snake Pit Road is a key transportation route for industrial and local traffic, and 8th Street is an important arterial route for the city, so improving both routes is a priority,” said Bernier. “The temporary bridge on Snake Pit is working well, but a new permanent structure will alleviate any future problems caused by flooding events.”

Design work is underway for a permanent fix to the Snake Pit Road. During the floods in the summer, 2 culverts were pushed downstream by rising waters from Dawson Creek which caused a full washout of the road. Back in October, they opened a 1 lane bridge replacement to help get commercial traffic that could be carrying oversize loads between Highway 2 and Highway 49. Work is expected to happen this summer.

When it comes to 8th street, engineering is underway to look at how to replace the drainage structures. The street sustained a partial washout during the floods. Design for a permanent solution is expected to be underway early this year.