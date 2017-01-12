Work incidents on Site C Dam minor in scope, no injuries reported

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro and WorkSafeBC have both confirmed equipment related incidents happened on the Site C construction project recently but were minor in scope and no injuries occurred.

David Conway, Community Relations Manager with the Site C project confirmed that in late December of 2016, there was a incident involving a truck.

“I can confirm that a haul truck tipped over on its side at the dam site in late December 2016, and that there were no injuries. We take the safety of our employees and contractors very seriously. It’s common practice whenever there has been a safety incident to review BC Hydro’s safety policies with our workers. In order to address vehicle safety on site, a temporary routine work suspension occurred last week while we held meetings with both the night shift and day shift workers to review the safety policies and procedures related to vehicle use. After the meetings, work resumed.”

When Energeticcity.ca contacted WorkSafeBC, they also confirmed that incidents have occurred but none were serious enough that they needed to be immediately reported by Hydro.

Scott McCloy, Media Relations Director, says that the incidents took place “over a period of time”.

“WorkSafeBC is aware of several incidents that have occurred recently with rock trucks, heavy earth haulers and an excavator – all were minor in scope and none involved any worker injuries. These incidents took place over a period of time and none were immediately reportable to WorkSafeBC.”

The Workers Compensation Act, Division 10, Section 172 states that:

(1) An employer must immediately notify the Board of the occurrence of any accident that: (a) resulted in serious injury to or the death of a worker, (b) involved a major structural failure or collapse of a building, bridge, tower, crane, hoist, temporary construction support system or excavation, (c) involved the major release of a hazardous substance, (c.1) involved a fire or explosion that had a potential for causing serious injury to a worker, or (d) was an incident required by regulation to be reported.

McCloy confirmed that the incidents that occurred at Site C did not qualify under these guidelines. He did say that the incidents that did happen could have still required an investigation to take place. The employer is still required to complete a preliminary investigation within 48 hours of the incident and the final investigation within 30 days and then submit that report to WorkSafeBC.

He confirmed that officers inspect on a regular basis looking at Health and Safety program issues and operational compliance with health and safety during various phases of the construction process.

He went on to explain that during the winter months, accidents like this are prone to happen.

“In winter and extreme cold conditions, equipment and vehicles often experience issues such as loss of traction, slipping off a road, sliding/skidding. If an incident is minor in scope – not uncommon on a large civil construction project of this size and scope – it is not necessarily immediately reportable to WSBC.”