Woman shot in Dawson Creek

January 5, 2017 Chris Newton News 0

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A shooting in Dawson Creek on Wednesday has left one woman recovering in a hospital in the Lower Mainland.

On Wednesday at 3:41 a.m. the Dawson Creek RCMP received a call from the Dawson Creek Hospital after a woman came to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police spoke with the victim and learned that the shooting occurred at a home in Dawson Creek. The victim has since been transported to Vancouver for further treatment where she is listed as being in stable condition. Her name has not been released.

A suspect was identified and was arrested without incident a short time later.

Officers from both the Fort St. John and Prince George Regional detachments have been called in to assist in the investigation. No further details have been released.

