Woman missing in Grande Prairie 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

50 year-old Kelly Lynn Barrett was reported missing by her family on Saturday morning, January 14th. Barrett lives a transient lifestyle and was last seen in Grande Prairie on January 7th.

Barrett is described as: Caucasian with red hair, standing 5’4″ tall, and weighing 141 lbs.

There is a general concern for her well-being and police would like to locate her as soon as possible. Anyone who knows of Barrett’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.