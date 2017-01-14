Wind causes more power outages in Fort St. John and Taylor

UPDATE – As of 5:30 power has been restored in Taylor.

Update as of 4:45 – Shortly after the power came back on in Taylor, the power was knocked out again. Crews are on their way and should be there by 5pm.

UPDATE – As of 4:35 p.m., power has now been restored to Fort St. John, Cecil Lake, Goodlow and Baldonnel.

UPDATE – As of 4:20 p.m., power has been restored in Taylor. Crews are on scene working to fix the outage in Fort St. John, Cecil Lake, Goodlow and Baldonnel. There is no estimate for when that outage will be fixed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro reports there are two large power outages in the Fort St. John region.

The second outage of the day Saturday, started at around 3 p.m. and is affecting customers in Taylor. There are over 900 customers affected by that outage. Crews have been dispatched to fix that outage, but they won’t arrive until 4:30 p.m. our time.

The next outage started at around 3:30 p.m. and is affecting the same area that lost power Saturday morning. Part of Fort St. John, Baldonnel, Cecil Lake, Clayhurst and Goodlow are all without power. Over 2,000 customers are affected. A crew has been assigned to fix this outage, but there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

Saturday afternoon wind gusts reached up to 69 km/h with sustained winds of 48 km/h.

Saturday morning, over 2,000 customers were affected by another power outage in Fort St. John, Cecil Lake and Baldonnel. That one was quickly fixed before lunch.

For more updates on power outages in our region, visit www.bchydro.com/outages