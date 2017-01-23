Win tickets to see Dierks Bentley in Dawson Creek

The one and only Dierks Bentley will be at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek Saturday February 4, 2017. Tickets are on sale now, but we have a chance for you to win tickets to see Dierks, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.

All you have to do is watch the Moose FM Facebook Page for the Dierks Bentley Drunk on a Plane Photo. If you can name the location of Dierks Bentley and his plane, you will be qualified for the daily draw for a pair of tickets to the show. To enter, visit our contest page www.moosefm.ca/contests and enter where you saw Deirks Bentley. Do not comment on our Facebook page as you won’t be qualified for the draw. Draws will happen each weekday from January 23 to February 1, 2017.

Then one luck person will win the chance to go back stage and meet Dierks Bentley and Jon Pardi. That draw will happen on February 2, 2017.

Get your tickets to this amazing show now by calling 1-877-339-8499 or online at www.dawsoncreekeventscentre.com