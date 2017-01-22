Watch the Superbowl from the Best Seats in the House at Casey’s

Moose FM, Casey’s Pub and City Furniture want to set you up with the Best Seats in the House for Superbowl 51 at Casey’s Pub.

You could enjoy the best seats in the house during the Superbowl at Casey’s Pub. You’ll enjoy the game from two brand new recliners from City Furniture. Plus a $100 bar tab from Casey’s Pub. Plus when the game is over, you get to take the recliners home!

To enter, text us, 250-800-2360 and make sure your text as the keyword FOOTBALL.

Big Jim and Chris will pick the grand prize winner February 3, 2017 at 9:10 a.m. You can only enter once per day.

The Best Seats in the House from Casey’s Pub, City Furniture and Moose FM.