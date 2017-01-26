Warm weekend ahead but cold temperatures will make a return next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – You may have been looking at the upcoming forecast for this weekend and noticed there was a lack of a minus sign beside the temperatures.

Temperatures are going to be quite warm this weekend but they won’t be sticking around for as long as some people might hope.

By Saturday, temperatures are expected to hit 9 degrees and then 5 degrees on Sunday before the cold air returns next week.

Meteorologist Michael Carter with the Weather Network says the warm air

“We do have a really nice period of mild temperatures coming up, really impressively warm for this time of year, almost 20 degrees above normal. The reason for that is the influence of milder, pacific air. When we talk about temperatures in the winter, one of the big focus’ we have is: where is the source region of the air mass coming from?”

But don’t count on it staying warm for long.

“Unfortunately after we get past this weekend and into the first week of February, we are going to see that arctic air return and it will probably be here to stay or at least for the first few weeks of February.”

Carter says that these occurrences aren’t out of the norm but that the temperatures that are expected this weekend, we could see potential for new highs.

“The temperatures that you are going to experience this weekend are remarkably warm compared to average and that is when we start looking at potentially some record breaking territory.”