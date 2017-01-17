Wapiti Off-Road Association hosting ice races at Charlie Lake this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though you probably have your dirtbikes, quads, or side-by-sides stored for the winter, you might want to bring them out of storage and tune them up this week.

The Wapiti Off-Road Association is going to be bringing ice racing to Fort St. John this weekend. The Association will be hosting off-road recreation vehicle races at Charlie Lake on Saturday. The races are set to begin at 9:00 a.m., after registration between 7:00 and 8:15, and a race meeting.

This will be the first of three ice races put on by the Association, who will also be hosting ice races in Grande Prairie on February 4th and 25th.

More details can be found on the Association’s website at http://wapitioffroad.ca.