Volunteers sought to help host Masters International Allround Games speed skating event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In just under two months’ time, the City of Fort St. John and Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be hosting the 26th Masters International Allround Games at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The event will be held at the Centre’s speed skating oval March 10th – 12th, and is expected to bring in over 200 competitors from all over the globe. The athletes ranging in age from 30 to 65 and over will be arriving by March 7th to begin practicing and seeing the sights in the North Peace.

The City has begun their search for local ambassador volunteers to assist with the event and promoting the community. There are a number of volunteer positions that need to be filled for the event, including:

Meet and Greet

Registration

Hotel and Airport Representatives

Local History Guides

Special Event Hosts

Anyone who may be interested in helping with the event, can fill out an application form and return to it to Community Development Coordinator Lisa Rowbotham. Applications can be submitted in person, or via email to: communitydevelopment@fortstjohn.ca

Upon submitting their application, prospective volunteers will receive further communication regarding orientation, tasks, and scheduled shifts.