Vertical Slam pre-registration set for the end of February, new events added

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Big Bam Vertical Slam is now set for June 10 this year.

This year though, you will have more options to choose from. Not only will there be a run/walk but there will also be a Fitness Obstacle Course.

For the run/walk, you can do either 2.3 km ($10), 5 km ($20) or 10 km ($30).

If you choose to just the Fitness Obstacle Course, that will be $65. If you combine a 5 or 10 km run/walk with the Obstacle Course, it would be $75 total.

The event will take place at the Big Bam Ski Hill in Taylor. Proceeds from the event will go to School District #60 for the Hot Meal Programs.

There will be a pre-registration event this year. It will take place on February 25 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Kids Arena/Soccer Pitch (9615-96 Street, Fort St. John).

This won’t be just a typical pre-registration event though. There will be a Indoor Fitness Challenge. The Fitness Challenge will be a mini version of the obstacle course. If you try the course and finish it, you will receive 10% off your registration. However, it should be noted that the 10% discount only applies to the Obstacle Course registration or if you do the Obstacle Course with either the 5 or 10 km run.

They will also have drone footage on site of the Big Bam Ski Hill which was done by Caltech Surveys Ltd.