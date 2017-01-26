TransCanada officially applies for Keystone XL Presidential Permit

HOUSTON, TEXAS – TransCanada announced today that they have submitted a Presidential Permit application to the U.S. Department of State for the Keystone XL pipeline.

“This privately funded infrastructure project will help meet America’s growing energy needs as well as create tens of thousands of well-paying jobs and generate substantial economic benefit throughout the U.S. and Canada,” said Russ Girling, TransCanada’s president and chief executive officer.

TransCanada said in a release that enhanced standards and utilizing the most advanced technology available will make sure the project will be built and operated to uphold their commitment to safety and the communities that they serve.

Forecasts by the Department of State say that Keystone XL will support “tens of thousands” of direct as well as indirect jobs and associated income during construction.

Girling says that Keystone XL remains in the national interest. He also says that numerous studies have shown that pipelines are a safer and more environmentally sound way to transport oil to markets than trains. He says Keystone XL “raises the bar on both fronts”.