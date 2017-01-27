Trackers heading to Fort McMurray for pair of games

FORT MCMURRAY, A.B. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers are on their way to Fort McMurray this weekend, for a pair of games against the Midget Oil Barons.

The Trackers are 2-0 against the Barons so far this season. The team previously beat Fort Mac 4-2 on October 22nd, and on November 5th by the score of 3-1.

The Trackers got a tie and a loss in their last two games, on January 145th and 15th on home ice against Peace River and Grande Prairie.

The puck drops in Fort McMurray on Saturday night at 6:30 pm., and again on Sunday morning at 8:00. Both games will be streamed live on the Trackers’ Ustream page.