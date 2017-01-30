Trackers get loss and tie on Fort McMurray road trip

FORT MCMURRAY, A.B. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers were in Fort McMurray this past weekend for a pair of games against the Midget Oil Barons.

The Trackers had a phenomenal start to the new year, and won three straight during their last road trip January 6th – 8th. Unfortunately, the Trackers’ opponent had much improved since their first two meetings this season back in October and November.

The Trackers were a bit slow out of the gates in their first game against Fort McMurray on Saturday. The team was also without their leading scorer all weekend, after Connor Bowie suffered an upper body injury during practice on Thursday. Neither team got the scoring started until the second period.

The Oil Barons got a quick pair of goals in the first half of the second period. Ethan Lindberg opened the scoring for the Trackers with 8:21 left in the first assisted by Connor Kindrat to halve the Barons’ lead to 2-1. Fort Mac restored their two goal lead with 2:17 left, before Logan Kimmie answered back just 19 seconds later, assisted by Aiden Craig-Steele and Kyle Robertson.

In the third, Craig-Steele tallied his second assist of the game, passing to Keenan Halverson who tied the game with just 1:56 left in the final frame. Tyler McArthur made 27 saves in the game, with shots on goal 35-30 in favour of Northeast BC.

On Sunday, the Trackers again looked sluggish in an early start. Fort McMurray scored once in both the first and second periods. Just as the second half of the third period began, Aiden Craig-Steele scored to bring the Trackers to within one, assisted by Cooper Beamish. Unfortunately, though the shots were even at 37-38 for the Trackers, the boys in blue ended up losing their second game 2-1.

The Trackers are back in action this weekend, when they host the Camrose Vikings at the Dawson Creek Memorial Arena on Saturday afternoon, before heading to Peace River on Sunday.