Trackers aiming for wins on three game road trip

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers are back on the road this weekend for a trio of games in the Edmonton area this weekend.

The Trackers are coming off another road trip during the third week of December, when they dropped a pair of games to the Whitecourt Wolverines. The team sits in fourth spot in the NAMHL’s Bouchier division with 15 points, six points behind their division rivals from the Grande Prairie Athletic Club.

The Trackers take to the ice Morinville against the Sturgeon Sting on Friday night at 7:00, before games against the Sherwood Park Oilers on Saturday night at 8:30, and vs. the Beaumont Braves on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. All three games will be streamed live on the Trackers’ Ustream page: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/nebctrackers.