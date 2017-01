FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers have cancelled their scheduled game against the Spirit River Rangers.

Flyers President Paul Van Nostrand says that tonight’s game was set to take place at 8:30. He says that the league cancelled the game due to freezing rain that has fallen across the Peace Region today, making roads incredibly icy.

Van Nostrand says that the game will be rescheduled, and will likely be played some time next week.