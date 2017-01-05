Temperatures expected to drop even further, more snow on the way

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The snow is falling but temperatures are going to plunge even further in the next week according to the Weather Network.

Meteorologist Doug Gillham says the bigger story will be the drop in temperature.

“Your big story is really the plunging temperatures in the long range as we head into the weekend. You’ve got an extended string of days where temperatures will be in the minus 20’s. You’ve got snow that will continue into tonight and tomorrow and accumulations will be around 5-10 cm.”

He says northern B.C. is one of the areas taking the brunt of the cold temperatures and they aren’t leaving anytime soon.

“For all of Western Canada, below normal temperatures until at least the end of next week. We think the cold probably eases at that point.”

The forecast for Fort St. John shows that on Sunday, the high will be -25 and a low of -32 Sunday night. He says he could see wind chill values around -40.

The average high temperature for January is roughly -9.