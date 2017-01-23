Telus Fibre for Good campaign makes donation to Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation today announced that the Telus Fibre for Good campaign has made a donation of $4,200.

For the last two years, Telus has been building a new fibre optic network in Fort St. John. This year, the Hospital Foundation was the recipient of the company’s Fibre for Good campaign, which wrapped up last November.

Telus and its team members and retirees have contributed more than $135 million to charitable and community organizations, and volunteered more than 4.2 million hours in support of local communities throughout British Columbia since the year 2000. In that same time frame, Telus has donated over $56,000 towards the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Telus and all of their customers for choosing the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation as the recipient of these funds, it is because of amazing people and organizations like you that we are able to continue to enhance patient care and comfort a the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Facility,” said the Hospital Foundation’s Chief Development Officer Jessica Kalman.

The funds from this donation will be put towards the Foundation’s upcoming Have a Heart fundraiser, which is raising money to purchase a Vein Viewer for the Fort St. John Hospital.