Team Tardi wins first game of championship round at Junior Nationals

ESQUIMALT, B.C. – Team Tardi has won another game at the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championships.

Last night the quartet, which includes Fort St. John native Sterling Middleton, played against the Liam Marin-skipped rink from New Brunswick. Winning the last rock of the first end, Team Tardi didn’t make use of the hammer until the third end, when they scored four points.

Though New Brunswick got the hammer back in the fourth end, Team Tardi ended up stealing another two points to take a 6-0 lead. New Brunswick did manage to score a single point in the fifth end, but the B.C. boys scored another two after six ends, to increase their lead to seven.

Marin’s rink was only able to score another two points, and conceded defeat after the eighth to give Team Tardi their first win of the Championship Round of the tournament.

Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi are back on the ice this morning at 11:00 to take on the Calgary Winter Club team skipped by Colton Goller. They’ll be playing a second game tonight at 9:00 against Team P.E.I.