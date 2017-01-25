Team Tardi drops first game at Canadian Juniors

ESQUIMALT, B.C. – Skip Rylan Kleiter and his fellow Saskatchewanians handed the B.C. rink of Team Tardi their first loss at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships last night.

Kleiter’s rink had the last stone in the first end, but didn’t take advantage of the hammer until the second end, when they took a 2-0 lead. Though Tardi’s rink managed to score a single in the third, the team trailed 4-1 after four ends. Getting the hammer back, Team Tardi started to close the gap, scoring two in the fifth end to trail by one point.

Sadly, things wouldn’t work out for Fort St. John native Sterling Middleton and the rest of his teammates, as Team Saskatchewan continued to dominate the curling match and took a 6-3 lead in the seventh end. Team Tardi only managed to score a single in the final three ends, falling 7-4.

Despite the loss, Team Tardi still sits atop the Pool B standings with a 4-1 record. The team is also 3-0 in the Championship Pool, tied for first with the Manitoba rink skipped by J.T. Ryan.

Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on the team from P.E.I. The game starts at at 9:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.