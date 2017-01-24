Team Tardi dominates Pool B in first three days of Junior Nationals

ESQUIMALT, B.C. – Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi are doing fine job so far of representing B.C. at the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championships.

Team Tardi is currently leading Pool B with a 3-0 record after Draw 7. The team ended beginning the tournament at the Archie Browning Sports Centre with a bye on the first day, after their scheduled opponent from the Yukon ended up not fielding a team. The team played their first game of the tournament on Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m.* against the team from Nunavut, skipped by Arthur Siksik. Team Tardi dominated the game, leading 9-0 after the first three ends. Though Nunavut scored a single point in the fourth, Team Tardi ended up winning the game 13-1.

The team faced a much tougher opponent that evening. Taking to the ice at 8:00 p.m.*, the Fort St. John native and the rest of the quartet from the Langley Curling Centre squared off against Matthew Manuel and the rest of Team Nova Scotia. “We played against Matt Manuel at the Canada Games a few years ago so we were familiar with him and we knew who he was. They’re a very strong team,” said Middleton. Manuel’s rink was out for vengeance against Team Tardi, after losing to the B.C. rink at the Canada Games. It was a close game, with Tardi taking a 2-0 lead after two ends, before Nova Scotia scored three in the third to make it a 3-2 game. Team Tardi scored three points of their own in the fourth end to restore their early lead. The game ended up going 11 ends, with Team Tardi taking the win 7-6.

Middleton explained, “We didn’t play to our full potential, and neither did they. When they got the three, they just took advantage of our misses, and then we took advantage of their misses the next end. It was just a shot here or there that kind of made it go in our favour.”

Yesterday, Team Tardi faced off against another tough opponent, the Matthew Hall-skipped Team from Ontario. “They’re a pretty hot, high energy team. They celebrate a lot on their shots and stuff like that, so we just focus on ourselves. It’s more or less an intimidation thing,” said Middleton. Team B.C. definitely wasn’t intimidated, though they were trailing 4-2 after seven ends. Despite Ontario’s tactics, Team Tardi buckled down and beat Hall’s rink 5-4 after 10 ends.

Sterling Middleton, Nicholas Meister, and Jordan and Tyler Tardi are back on the ice today for their next two games, facing off against Northern Ontario at 10:00 a.m.*, and against Saskatchewan at 7:30 p.m.*

*All times are Pacific Standard Time.