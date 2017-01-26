Team Tardi beats Team Alberta at Junior Nationals

ESQUIMALT, B.C. – Team Tardi is now 2-0 in the Championship Round of the the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championships.

After defeating Team New Brunswick last night, the quartet including Fort St. John native Sterling Middleton were back on the ice again this morning to take on the Albertan team.

Starting with the hammer this morning, Team Tardi broke out to a 2-0 lead after the first end. The Alberta team, skipped by Colton Goller, scored a point in back-to-back ends after to tie the game at two apiece after three. In the fourth, Team Tardi had another big end, scoring three points to regain their lead, but the Albertans answered right back in the fifth end with three of their own.

The two teams traded another pair of two-point ends, before Middleton and the rest of his team scored four big points in the eighth end to take the lead 11-7. That end took the wind out of Goller’s rink’s sails, and they only managed to answer back with a single point in the ninth before conceding the game.

Team Tardi will be playing a second game tonight at 9:00 against Team P.E.I.