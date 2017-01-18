Could the Taylor Medical Clinic be on the verge of closing?

TAYLOR, B.C. – At the District of Taylor Council Meeting on Monday, an issue was brought to light by a concerned citizen that maybe never would have been heard of if not spoken about.

The citizen explained she had heard rumblings that the Taylor Medical Clinic was going to be closed and decided to come directly to the source to get answers.

Charlette McLeod who is an Administrator with the District of Taylor, did her best to describe the situation that the Clinic is currently in.

“The Municipality doesn’t normally operate the Clinics. It is not something that they do. Medical Clinics are run as businesses so it is a business venture. Doctors are paid through a business model so they get their fees reimbursed through Medical Services Plan, that is how they operate their Clinics. We’ve had a few different ventures. We partnered one time with the Fort St. John Medical Clinic and then they ran out of doctors, they couldn’t get doctors in Fort St. John. Then we started the service with Livecare. We advertised to see if there was somebody else that could provide some of these services and we partnered Livecare. Livecare is finding it difficult for this to be a viable business for them. They are putting money into the operations, as are we and right now they are concerned about whether they can sustain that.”

She says they are currently investigating options to keep the Clinic open and more specifically, they are looking to see if they can find funding from an alternative source.

“The other part of this is, having a doctor that will come to the Clinic on a regular basis. At some point you need a doctor in house but right now, we pay for one to come from down south for 1 week a month. So nothing is for sure right now, we are looking at options to keep it open.”