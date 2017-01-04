Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser to run as an Independent in next provincial election

TAYLOR, B.C. – Another candidate has thrown their name into the ring in the race to become the next MLA to represent the north-eastern corner of the province.

Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser has announced that he will run as an Independent candidate for the Peace River North riding in the upcoming provincial election. Fraser made the announcement at his home in Taylor, B.C. this morning, stating, “I have decided to run as an independent candidate as I have always been an independent thinker. Our region is full of independent minded people who have proven that when we come together we can develop unique solutions to many of our challenges. It’s time to use those talents to put Northeast BC back on the provincial map.”

A resident of northeast B.C. for forty years, Fraser graduated high school in Fort Nelson and has spent his entire career in the region. After graduation, Fraser worked in the oil and gas and forestry industries until 1988 when he moved to Fort St. John to work for the Workers Compensation Board. After ten years at the WCB, Fraser founded Tartan Loss Control, a consulting company that provides safety management consulting services to the Mining, Forestry and Oil and Gas industries.

Fraser was first elected to District Council in 1994 where he served 12 years as Councillor with past Mayor Fred Jarvis until 2006. After an eight-year hiatus, Fraser returned to politics when he was elected Mayor in 2014. Jarvis said of Fraser, “Rob is a leader who knows how to get things done for his community. By working collaboratively with all stakeholders Rob has had a tremendous impact on our region. Rob has strong roots, his regional approach will not only be good for our region but for the entire province. He can make a difference for every person.”

As Mayor of Taylor, Fraser was one of the founding members of the Northeast BC Resource Municipalities Coalition. He also represented Taylor during the original Fair Share Community discussions, during the Industrial Revenue Sharing negotiations with the City of Fort St John, and on various other community service clubs.

“I am very excited at the prospect of promoting the enhancing the interests of my regional community,” he said. With Fraser’s announcement

Fraser’s campaign says that more information about his election platform will be published on his website in the coming days and weeks. People interested in volunteering or donating to help elect Rob Fraser can contact his campaign manager Michelle Turnbull at electrobfraser@gmail.com.

With Fraser’s announcement this morning, there are now three names in the running to become the next Peace River North MLA. Fort St. John Councillor Dan Davies won the nomination to represent the B.C. Liberal Party, while Jeff Richert announced that he will be running as an Independent candidate last month.