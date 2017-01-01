Sterling and Team Tardi to play in the B.C. Curling Finals

NEW WESTMINISTER, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton and the rest of team Tardi will try and repeat as 2017 B.C. Junior Curling Champions Sunday.

Langley/Royal City Curling Club’s Team Tardi, with Cloverdale-based Tardi (skip) and his brother Jordan Tardi (second), Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton (third) and Langley’s Nicholas Meister (lead), bested frontrunners Team McCrady on Saturday afternoon to clinch the bye to the final. Team Tardi were last year’s BC Junior Men’s Champions and won bronze nationally.

They face Team Habkirk from Victoria Curling Centre in the 3 p.m. final tomorrow. The Habkirk rink of skip Kyle Habkirk from Coquitlam, third Duncan Silversides, second Ryan Cassidy and lead Alex Hovarth all hailing from the Victoria area beat Team McCrady in the semi-finals to earn the chance to win the title.

The final will take place at 3 p.m. pacific and can be streamed live here: http://www.viasport.ca/2017bcjuniors