Stabbing at local pub sends Fort St. John man to hospital

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a stabbing that happened last night at On The Rocks Pub.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., police say they received a report of a possible stabbing.

It is very early in the investigation but police can confirm that some sort of altercation did happen inside the pub and a victim was stabbed.

A 30-year-old man was taken to local hospital by friends. He was stabilized and has since been flown out of the province for further treatment.

A statement released by RCMP says they believe this is an isolated incident and that the individuals involved may know each other.

The condition of the victim is unknown and no other details will be released as the investigation is still in the early stages.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.